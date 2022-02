FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you.

Prestonsburg police say a large rock slide on Stone Crest Mountain on the Prestonsburg side has closed the road.

No word yet on when the road will reopen.

Drivers are asked to use the backside of the mountain around Dewey Lake.

