UK pediatrician on COVID vaccines for kids six months to four years old

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Pfizer vaccine for children 6 months through 4 years old has been pushed back at least two months.

Dr. Sylvia Ofei, a Pediatrician at Kentucky Children’s Hospital, says that she’s ready for her 6-month-old child to be COVID-19 vaccinated.

Dr. Ofei was vaccinated while 17 weeks pregnant and now breast feeding. She believes her baby boy has the anti-bodies, but his immune system will need added protection.

Now, there’s a delay in the vaccination rollout.

“I was kind of thinking, ‘bummer,’ because I was looking forward to it,” said Dr. Ofei. “That was something I said as soon as he can get vaccinated it takes a sense of pressure off.”

She is looking for peace of mind. The pediatrician in her is looking for solutions for the community.

“You think about the impact of the community even in those children they can’t get vaccinated how that impacts their other family members that can be immunocompromised,” said Dr. Ofei.

Dr. Ofei understands that some parents will be hesitant to vaccinate their child, but she wonders why other medications aren’t questioned as much.

Dr. Ofei questioned, “Why are we so hesitant about this vaccine with the technology that’s been around for years, but we are willing to take medicine or give our kids certain medication that we do not ask those same questions about?”

She says a month ago, she saw about three patients a day in Kentucky Children’s Hospital. She sees the problem, but she won’t overly push what she thinks is a solution.

It’s been more of encouragement than pushing,” said Dr. Ofei. “I have had patients that have come in and we have had conversations about it.”

If Pfizer gets clearance in the next two months, chances are there will be a new conversation.

Doctor Ofei says she respects everyone’s point of view when it comes down to vaccination.

