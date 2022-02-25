Advertisement

Woman, two teens accused of stabbing man to death in Kentucky

By Phil Pendleton and WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:43 AM EST
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Three people have been arrested after a man was found stabbed to death.

Police say they were called to an apartment on Pleasant View Drive in Lancaster around 9 Thursday night. Officers found a 20-year-old man dead with multiple stab wounds.

According to police, three people have been arrested on murder charges, 22-year-old Mallory Reynolds and two teenagers. Police say the suspects and the victim lived together in the apartment.

Mallory Reynolds, 22.
“Really sad for the victim. I mean, the young man did not deserve to be treated like he did,” said Police Chief Rodney Kidd. “Sad for the offenders because from 15 to 22, they have ruined their life.”

We’re told one of the suspects actually called 911.

Police say they found drugs in the home, but don’t know if that played a role in the murder.

The name of the victim has not been released. Police say they are having trouble locating his family.

This is a developing story.

