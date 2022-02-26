Adam Burniston’s Forecast | A much quieter and milder pattern ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After dealing with a very wet and chilly pattern this past week, we are finally heading into a drier time ahead through next week as mild temps surge in.

Chilly temperatures will remain for your evening and night ahead as we fall through the 30s and into the 20s. Clouds will hang around through parts of tonight as well but should clear through the overnight. Winds will stay reasonably light overnight, meaning wind chill values will only be slightly cooler.

The mid to upper-20s will be around for most early Sunday morning, but the good news is much better weather will come in throughout the day. Besides a system just barely skirting by far southern Kentucky, most will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds around throughout the day. By the afternoon and evening, temperatures are expected to reach into the upper-40s, and some get into the 50s.

Our dry weather stretch continues through next week, with temperatures continuing to trend up. We’ll see the 50s turn into the upper-50s and lower-60s by mid-week. Then we could see the mid-60s by the latter half of the week. While one system may clip us with a few isolated showers on Thursday, the next best rain chances don’t look to show up until potentially next weekend.

