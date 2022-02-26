Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | A much calmer pattern ahead

Saturday’s Forecast
FastCast saturday morning
By Ally Blake
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 6:51 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday morning y’all! It is another chilly start across the Commonwealth with temps in the 30s. This kicks off a much drier pattern with a mix of sun and clouds.

Temps rise into the low 40s today with more cloud cover in southern Kentucky. Another system will continue to work across the Tennessee Valley Saturday night and early Sunday. This may bring a little light rain or light snow to the far south and southeast. Some light accumulations will be possible with this system. Outside of that, temps look great with highs reaching the upper 40s to low 50s for many. Temps turn much milder into next week.

Not much else! I hope you have a great day and an even better weekend:)

