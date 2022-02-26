Advertisement

Arkansas survives UK rally, 75-73

Cats erase double-digit lead for fourth consecutive game.
Arkansas guard JD Notae drives for a score against Kentucky on Saturday.
Arkansas guard JD Notae drives for a score against Kentucky on Saturday.(Gunnar Rathbun | SEC)
By Steve Moss
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE. Ark. (WKYT) - Arkansas’ JD Notae scored 30 points and the Hogs survived at home, 75-73.

No. 6 UK (23-6, 12-4) trailed by as many as 13 points in the first half, but behind Oscar Tshiebwe, the Cats erased that double-digit lead for the fourth straight game.

With 14:53 left in the game, Keion Brooks, Jr. picked up a loose ball and drove to the other end for the score, giving UK its first lead of the game.

Tshiebwe was sensational, scoring 30 and grabbing 18 rebounds, his 11th double-double in-a-row. He is the first Cat to do that since Dan Issel.

Sahvir Wheeler came off the bench to score 14. Brooks, Jr. finished with 14.

Kellan Grady scored his only bucket late in the game, finishing with just three points.

The Wildcats host Ole Miss on March 1 before visiting Florida March 5 in the regular season finale.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with additional information about Shannon Gilday is urged to call KSP Post 7 at (859)...
Statement from suspect’s mother gives clues to possible motive in violent Ky. home invasion
Police say they were called to an apartment on Pleasant View Drive in Lancaster around 9...
Woman, two teens accused of stabbing man to death in Kentucky
WKY inmate injured during candle factory collapse helps save lives
Ky. inmate hailed as hero for saving lives after deadly tornado hit candle factory
Large rockslide closes EKY road
Large rockslide closes EKY road
FILE - A sign requiring masks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus is posted...
CDC: Many healthy Americans can take a break from masks

Latest News

UK to hire 49ers’ QB coach Rich Scangarello as Wildcats’ OC
UK rallies to beat LSU 71-66
Hopkins rallies UK past LSU 71-66
Gaines claimed six medals, including two golds at the SEC Swimming and Diving Championships
UK’s Riley Gaines named WKYT Athlete of the Week
With her 25 points, Rhyne Howard became the third player in Kentucky women’s basketball history...
UK women rips apart Arkansas 78-55