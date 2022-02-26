Arkansas survives UK rally, 75-73

FAYETTEVILLE. Ark. (WKYT) - Arkansas’ JD Notae scored 30 points and the Hogs survived at home, 75-73.

No. 6 UK (23-6, 12-4) trailed by as many as 13 points in the first half, but behind Oscar Tshiebwe, the Cats erased that double-digit lead for the fourth straight game.

With 14:53 left in the game, Keion Brooks, Jr. picked up a loose ball and drove to the other end for the score, giving UK its first lead of the game.

Tshiebwe was sensational, scoring 30 and grabbing 18 rebounds, his 11th double-double in-a-row. He is the first Cat to do that since Dan Issel.

Sahvir Wheeler came off the bench to score 14. Brooks, Jr. finished with 14.

Kellan Grady scored his only bucket late in the game, finishing with just three points.

The Wildcats host Ole Miss on March 1 before visiting Florida March 5 in the regular season finale.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.