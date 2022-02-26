EKU tops Bellarmine 72-58 on Senior Day

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Jomaru Brown scored 22 points, Cooper Robb added 14 points and Eastern Kentucky beat Bellarmine 72-58 Saturday afternoon on Senior Day.

The Colonels honored Brown, Russhard Cruickshank, Jannson Williams, Isaiah Minter and Braxton Beverly before tip-off.

Curt Lewis was the other EKU player in double figures with 11 points.

EKU (13-17, 5-11) now turns its attention to the ASUN conference tournament. The Colonels will play at Kennesaw State on March 1 and if they win, they will visit top-seeded Jacksonville State on March 3.

