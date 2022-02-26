Great Crossing defeats Western Hills for 41st District Title

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Great Crossing boys beat Western Hills 65-50 Friday night to win the 41st District Title.

Vince Dawson and Junius Burrell each scored 20 points for the Warhawks in the win. Malachi Moreno chipped in eight points and seven rebounds.

Western Hills was led by Javeon Campbell with 24 points and 12 rebounds.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.