Lafayette tops Lex Cath to win 43rd District title

Generals head coach Allison Denton captured her 400th career victory.
By Alex Walker
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lafayette girls beat Lexington Catholic 50-41 Friday night to win the 43rd District title.

With the win, Generals head coach Allison Denton captured her 400th career victory.

Anaya Brown led the Generals with 12 points and Olivia Cathers added nine points for the Generals.

Katherine Truitt scored a game-high 16 points for the Knights.

