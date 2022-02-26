Lexington Catholic charges back to beat Dunbar in 43rd title game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Down 32-20 at halftime, Lexington Catholic charged back and beat Dunbar 47-44 Friday night to win the 43rd District title.

Jack Gohmann scored a game-high 24 points for the Knights. Reece Potter added 17 points for Lexington Catholic. That duo scored all but six points for their team Friday.

Nick Spalding led the Bulldogs with 13 points and hit three triples.

