Advertisement

‘Two Sisters Prom Stop’ helps Kentucky girls feel special for their big night

That’s when two Mercer County women decided to make a change and help anyone that wants to go...
That’s when two Mercer County women decided to make a change and help anyone that wants to go the ability to do so.(WKYT)
By Ally Blake
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Prom is a night many high schoolers dream about their whole life, but of course it can come with a steep price tag.

That’s when two Mercer County women decided to make a change and help anyone that wants to go the ability to do so. Then came fairy godmothers Cretia Lewis & Chastity Marshall to share some magic at the Carpenter’s Christian Church.

“I work in the school system here in Mercer County at Mercer County high school, and we knew there was a need a lot of ladies can’t afford a prom dress, and it gets very expensive, and so we put our heads together and decided that we’re gonna make this happen,” said Cretia Lewis, co-creator of Two Sisters Pom Shop.

The ladies had a plan and ran with it. The outcome and support have been unimaginable.

“Well, we decided to just ask for donations, and then we decided to also create a social media platform, and from there, everything exploded,” said Lewis.

From dresses to jewelry and even corsages, everything is free.

“We have well over 500 dresses in our first year,” said Lewis.

The most rewarding part is when the girls find their dress and that smile crosses their faces.

“We could explode, we could explode from just pure joy yeah absolutely,” said Lewis.

If you have a dress just lying around at home and you’d like to donate it, you can reach out to the Two Sisters Prom Stop Facebook page. The ladies accept all donations year-round.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with additional information about Shannon Gilday is urged to call KSP Post 7 at (859)...
Statement from suspect’s mother gives clues to possible motive in violent Ky. home invasion
Police say they were called to an apartment on Pleasant View Drive in Lancaster around 9...
Woman, two teens accused of stabbing man to death in Kentucky
WKY inmate injured during candle factory collapse helps save lives
Ky. inmate hailed as hero for saving lives after deadly tornado hit candle factory
Large rockslide closes EKY road
Large rockslide closes EKY road
FILE - A sign requiring masks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus is posted...
CDC: Many healthy Americans can take a break from masks

Latest News

sunday's breakdown
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Ending February on a mild and dry note
The Ebenezer Bookstore in Lexington is run in part by Alex Chubaruk. He says profits from the...
Lexington Christian mission accepting donations to support Ukraine
A family came all the way from Indiana to adopt Harper. Harper was brought in with a litter of...
Paws 4 the Cause in desperate need of fosters, as shelters become overwhelmed
Kentucky improves to 6-0.
Kentucky storms back to beat Western Michigan in extras
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast