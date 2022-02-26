Advertisement

West Jess storms back to take 46th district crown over Mercer Co. 59-44

The Colts use a 14-2 run in the fourth quarter and got 25 points from Hogan Price
Mercer Co. v. W. Jessamine
By Brian Milam
Feb. 26, 2022
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) – West Jessamine trailed Mercer County by seven late in the third quarter and then erupted.  The Colts outscored the Titans 30-11 in the final frame and won the 46th district crown 59-44.

Senior guard Hogan Price led the way for West Jess with a season-high 25 points but with an odd stat line.  The ‘Price’ was right on two-point field goals going a perfect 7-for-7 but was 0-for-6 on three pointers.  Price, however, cashed in at the free throw line shooting 11-of-12.

West Jessamine (19-12) rallied in the fourth quarter going on 14-2 run to take control.

Mercer County (16-13) had a balanced attack with Trevor Ellis with ten points, Sam Baughman and Seth Caton each had nine, with Evan Hart pitching in eight points.

