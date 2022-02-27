Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | Ending February on a mild and dry note

Sunday’s Forecast
FastCast Sunday Morning | Meteorologist Ally Blake tracks rain and snow
By Ally Blake
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday morning y’all! It is another cold morning here in Kentucky with temps right at or slightly below freezing.

As expected, a system well off to our south has lightly clipped some of our southern counties, and as the morning continues this will swiftly exit the region. Today’s forecast looks to be mostly dry by mid-morning with temps around 50 degrees. The week ahead is mainly dry, but with a nice spring twist. Our dry weather stretch continues through next week, with temperatures continuing to trend up. We’ll see the 50s turn into the upper-50s and lower-60s by mid-week. Then we could see the mid-60s by the latter half of the week. While one system may clip us with a few isolated showers on Thursday, the next best rain chances don’t look to show up until potentially next weekend.

I hope you have a great day!

