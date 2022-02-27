Kentucky storms back to beat Western Michigan in extras
The eight-run comeback was the largest in a win under Nick Mingione.
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Down 12-4, the Kentucky baseball team scored eight unanswered runs to force extras and later beat Western Michigan 13-12 in twelve innings.
The Wildcats erased that eight-run deficit over the final nine outs and after a Chase Estep base knock in the bottom of the twelfth inning, Jase Felker scored the game-winning run.
The eight-run comeback was the largest in a win and the 10th walk-off win during coach Nick Mingione’s tenure. It is the second in the past three games.
The Cats (6-0) will look to complete the series sweep Sunday at 1:00.
