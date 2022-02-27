Lexington Christian mission accepting donations to support Ukraine

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A quarter-century ago, Alex Chubaruk moved to Lexington, joining his grandfather who was asked to help create a church here. Today, that church stands on Brannon Road in Nicholasville as the Ukrainian Pentecostal Church.

“It grew from two families to what the community is today,” said Chubaruk, who was born and raised in a small town near Lviv before moving to the United States at a young age. “It’s a lot of people that moved from Ukraine and a lot of people that moved from other states to Lexington.”

It’s a congregation that currently comprises thousands of people, and yesterday, they saw the support of so many beyond their ever-growing community.

”It meant a lot to me that not only us Ukrainians care about our people back home, that the community here is so strong and they want peace to be back where we’re from,” Chubaruk said.

Several of Chubaruk’s family members are still living in his homeland amid the current crisis. One of his uncles is a bishop in eastern Ukraine, and he has stayed to lead his congregation.

”I called him this morning and I stated the question, ‘What can I do to help you?’ and he said ‘I don’t need anything right now, all I need are your prayers,’” said Chubaruk.

But Chubaruk wants to offer tangible support too. In addition to founding the church, his family also created Christian Mission Ebenezer in 1999. For the past 23 years, they have gone to other Ukrainian churches around the country. They also have missionaries around the world, including nearly 100 in Ukraine at 30 different stations.

“Within those 30 locations, four of them were moved out of eastern Ukraine due to the war,” Chubaruk said.

Chubaruk says it’s difficult to send anything there at the moment. So, he’s asking for monetary donations to allow his missionaries and other partners to go out and get what the Ukrainian people need.

“There’s parts of Ukraine that have not been affected by the war, so these regions are going out and buying food, supplies,” said Chubaruk. “They’re buying clothing, they’re buying linens, pillows, mattresses.”

He’s separated by thousands of miles, but Chubaruk is hoping to help in any way he can. Chubaruk says you can donate online by going to their website, www.cmebenezer.com. You can also send a check to their P.O. Box, which is also listed on their website.

”My ask is - first of all - is prayer, pray for our nation,” Chubaruk said. “Secondary, we’re asking for monetary help...we’ll give that, 100%, to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.”

