Paws 4 the Cause in desperate need of fosters, as shelters become overwhelmed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For two dogs, their time at Paws Four the Cause is ending, and they’re finding their forever homes Saturday.

But for every kennel emptied, there are dozens of dogs needing that spot.

“Our hands have been really tied with what we can take in. We can only take in the dogs we have room for. I even have extra animals at my house right now, everybody does,” said Anita Spreitzer.

With Paws 4 the Cause, Anita Spreitzer said the past few weeks alone, they’ve seen an increase in animals abandoned, dumped or seized in cruelty cases. But no additional fosters to help.

“We just took in a dog who was hit by a car, she’s full of buckshot and she has a broken femur right at her hip. She’s going to have to have surgery. And that’s going to cost around $1500.”

And the kennels at the rescue are filled with dogs with similar stories. Unfortunately, if Spreitzer can’t find more fosters for the dogs they currently have, we’re about to see many be put down.

“Estill County has not had a euthanization date in their shelter for about five years. And it’s set for next week.”

Spreitzer said they’re hoping to have room to take in those dogs from the Estill County shelter. She also said one reason shelters have become so overwhelmed is this winter wasn’t as harsh, so dogs in more rural areas were reproducing more.

“We have done a major renovation the past six, seven months, and it’s done. So we’re going to open up a low cost spay and neuter clinic and that’s going to help the community a lot.”

Plus, their kennel expansion and new cat room was recently finished, as well.

Now the rest of the dogs at Paws 4 the Cause need to find fosters, before it’s too late for the ones in Estill County.

“We’re at the point right now where we’re begging for help.”

If you can’t foster, you can find the rescue’s Amazon wish list, or make a monetary donation.

Also, take a look at all of the dogs and cats ready to be adopted at the link here.

