Transy women roll to HCAC Tourney title, remain unbeaten

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kennedi Stacy scored 24 points to lead unbeaten Transylvania on Saturday to the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament title over Anderson, 81-51.

Stacy scored 18 points in the first half.

Madison Kellione tossed in 14 for the winners, as 11 players scored for Transy.

It’s the fourth-straight HCAC Tourney title for the Pioneers.

Transy remains just one of three unbeaten women’s teams in DII basketball.

Coach Juli Fulks and her team will now wait to see when and where they will play in the NCAA Tournament, which begins next week.

