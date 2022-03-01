Beshear reports over 2K new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate decreases
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Beshear reported 2,783 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 1,280,109 cases. As of Tuesday, 917 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 179 are in the ICU, and 102 are on ventilators.
The governor said the state’s positivity rate has now dropped to 8.10%. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 495 are in kids 18 or younger.
There were 44 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday. That brings the state total to 13,900.
