Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Gorgeous Start To March

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Today marks the start of Meteorological Spring and spring is starting out with some amazing weather. Once into the weekend, things do begin to take a turn with much more active weather on the way.

Temps today generally hit 60-65 in most areas and will do that a little better on Wednesday. A 70 is possible in the west.

We do have a weak cold front dropping in here for Wednesday night and early Thursday. This will bring some clouds with it and just a small chance for a shower in the northeast. Temps do come down behind this boundary by Thursday.

That surge of spring air won’t be gone for long as it returns on Friday and really settles in for the weekend. That’s when the numbers may reach 70 or better.

That’s ahead of a cold front that brings the increasing chance for showers and thunderstorms later in the weekend.

Some strong storms may even show up with those systems and we are also on guard for the potential for heavy rain.

