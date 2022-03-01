Advertisement

Gorton lifts mask mandate for Lexington government buildings

The mayor implemented the mandate on Aug. 9, 2021. Masks were required for employees and for anyone entering government buildings.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:23 AM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton has lifted the mask mandate for city government buildings.

The mayor implemented the mandate on Aug. 9, 2021. Masks were required for employees and for anyone entering government buildings.

“Since March of 2020 we have been tracking COVID-19 numbers,” Gorton said. “Nearly 74% of Lexington adults are fully vaccinated. Our seven-day average of new cases is currently lower than it was when I put the mask mandate in place last August.”

The mayor says the mandate is lifted as of Tuesday.

