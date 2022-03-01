Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Nice stretch gets a little better

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:10 AM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our Spring-like days are in full swing around here. Temperatures likely surge into the 60s through the middle of the week.

March is such a fickle month. It can include a little of everything and it usually does. This year, March begins with temperatures running in the 60s with plenty of sunshine. You can expect that to stick around through the middle of the week.

Thursday will be a little tricky. A front passes through our skies and slows down. It will split temperatures from north to south. Our northern counties will probably end up with the upper-30s, while in southern Kentucky you will find those numbers closer to 60. There might be a stray shower develop, but I am not completely convinced that we see anything.

The next best chance to track anything falling from the sky will happen this weekend. A round of scattered showers will push in on Saturday. Rain will fill the skies on Sunday and it might include some stronger storms.

Take care of each other!

