Advertisement

Kentucky Senate NIL bill headed to full House for vote

bill that would outline how college athletes can earn money on their name, image, and likeness is heading to the full House for a vote.
By Jim Stratman
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:58 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A bill that would outline how college athletes can earn money on their name, image, and likeness is heading to the full House for a vote.

The House Standing Committee on Education passed two items regarding NIL Tuesday - Senate Bill 6, which outlines rules for receiving those NIL payments, and House Concurrent Resolution 94, which urges the federal government to make sure that international student-athletes have the same opportunity to get NIL payments.

Senate Bill 6 already passed the Senate, so approval from the House would send it to the governor’s desk.

Tuesday morning’s hearing moved pretty quickly with many of the representatives sitting on the education committee voicing approval.

“These bills can be a slippery slope to the bottom, and I’m pleased to see that the work has been put in to see that this is not,” said Rep. Killian Timoney, R-Fayette County.

Senator Max Wise, R-Taylor County, and Senator Morgan McGarvey, D-Jefferson County presented the bill along with former UofL volleyball player Katie George and current UofL Women’s Basketball Head Coach Jeff Walz.

“We’re allowing the students to have their name, image, and likeness, to profit off of their name, image, and likeness,” said Sen. McGarvey. “We’re allowing the universities to provide financial services, legal services, to help the students involved in this, and we’re making sure that this is a safe and competitive environment for Kentucky’s student-athletes.”

The only bit of criticism that came up against Senate Bill 6, during the meeting, was a question regarding athletes taking a knee or voicing political opinions, to which Senator McGarvey responded by saying, “this bill does not strip students of their first amendment rights.”

With the committee unanimously passing the bill it will now go before the full House for a vote. If approved, that bill will go to the Governor’s desk for one final signature.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than a dozen Kentuckians have been are facing charges related to animal fighting and...
17 Kentuckians indicted on animal fighting charges
Shannon Gilday, 23.
New details in deadly Madison County home invasion
A Lexington hotel was evacuated Wednesday morning due to a hazmat situation. Firefighters were...
Lexington hotel evacuated due to hazmat situation
Kevin Osborne, 36, is facing charges of manslaughter, trafficking in controlled substance and ...
Man charged with manslaughter after selling woman fentanyl, sheriff says
President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at...
State of Union: Biden vows to check Russia, fight inflation

Latest News

Another push toward 70
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A touch cooler before a late April feel
Kentucky State Police said they arrested 31-year-old Dustin Watkins Wednesday morning
KSP: Transylvania police officer arrested in rape investigation
On March 2, 2012, so many Kentucky communities were devastated by a historic and deadly tornado...
‘I lost everything I had:’ Ceremony marks 10-year anniversary of tornado in Salyersville
File image
One person seriously hurt in Lexington shooting
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers