Kentucky Senate NIL bill headed to full House for vote

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A bill that would outline how college athletes can earn money on their name, image, and likeness is heading to the full House for a vote.

The House Standing Committee on Education passed two items regarding NIL Tuesday - Senate Bill 6, which outlines rules for receiving those NIL payments, and House Concurrent Resolution 94, which urges the federal government to make sure that international student-athletes have the same opportunity to get NIL payments.

Senate Bill 6 already passed the Senate, so approval from the House would send it to the governor’s desk.

Tuesday morning’s hearing moved pretty quickly with many of the representatives sitting on the education committee voicing approval.

“These bills can be a slippery slope to the bottom, and I’m pleased to see that the work has been put in to see that this is not,” said Rep. Killian Timoney, R-Fayette County.

Senator Max Wise, R-Taylor County, and Senator Morgan McGarvey, D-Jefferson County presented the bill along with former UofL volleyball player Katie George and current UofL Women’s Basketball Head Coach Jeff Walz.

“We’re allowing the students to have their name, image, and likeness, to profit off of their name, image, and likeness,” said Sen. McGarvey. “We’re allowing the universities to provide financial services, legal services, to help the students involved in this, and we’re making sure that this is a safe and competitive environment for Kentucky’s student-athletes.”

The only bit of criticism that came up against Senate Bill 6, during the meeting, was a question regarding athletes taking a knee or voicing political opinions, to which Senator McGarvey responded by saying, “this bill does not strip students of their first amendment rights.”

With the committee unanimously passing the bill it will now go before the full House for a vote. If approved, that bill will go to the Governor’s desk for one final signature.

