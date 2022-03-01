KSP arrests suspect in ‘cold case’ bank robbery

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a “cold case” bank robbery.

KSP says 28-year-old Adam Akers, of Morehead, is accused of robbing the Whitaker Bank in Clay City on March 23, 2018. State police say Akers robbed the bank at gunpoint and got away with a large sum of money.

Since then, investigators were able to identify Akers as a suspect and he was arrested on a robbery charge. He was taken to the Rowan County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

