Lexington participating in statewide tornado safety drill Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As part of Severe Weather Awareness Week, a Statewide Tornado Safety Drill will be conducted at 10:07 a.m. on Wednesday, March 2.

Lexington Emergency Management will participate in this drill.

During the drill, the National Weather Service, in partnership with Kentucky Emergency Management, the Kentucky Weather Preparedness Committee, and Kentucky Broadcasters Association, will issue a test tornado message that will activate weather alert radios.

In Fayette County, Lexington Emergency Management will test the actual tornado warning sirens at 10:07 a.m. The sirens will sound for three minutes as part of the test. Emergency management is urging people to not call 9-1-1 during the test.

