Parents escape Ukraine with newly adopted children

By Dominik W. E. Dausch and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 3:26 PM EST
WARSAW, POLAND (KOTA/Gray News) – Sarah and Tony Witbrod recently finalized the adoption of two Ukrainian children, saying the process has “been a wild ride. Literally.”

The couple flew to Odessa, Ukraine, to meet their adoptive children and personally take them home. They signed documents that finalized the adoption process on Feb. 22, according to KOTA.

Within 24 hours of signing the papers, however, the family woke up to the sound of bombs being dropped.

“There was like one that woke you up. Then, once you opened your eyes, there was a second one, and then a long pause on the third one,” Tony recalled.

The couple is well-versed in the adoption process - their large family is comprised of kids from all over the world - and have had to maneuver many different obstacles to grow their family, but they’ve never had to circumvent a war between two neighboring countries.

Tony and Sarah packed up their belongings, grabbed Caius and Juniper and started fleeing west.

A Facebook Live showed the Witbrods riding in the back of a truck hurtling through the Ukrainian countryside at over 60 mph on a gravel road.

Tony was holding their 2-year-old daughter, Juniper; while Sarah was carrying Caius, their 14-month-old son.

Alex and Yulia, a Ukrainian couple who facilitated the adoption, helped them escape to the country of Moldova, then Romania and eventually Poland.

“It’s been surreal,” Tony told KOTA. “It’s been all the highs and all the lows.”

The Witbrods, along with their two adoptive children, are currently safe in Warsaw, Poland, where they are waiting for the local embassy to allow them to bring their kids back to the United States.

Sarah (middle) and Tony Witbrod escaped Ukraine with the help of Yulia (left) and Alex (right),...
Sarah (middle) and Tony Witbrod escaped Ukraine with the help of Yulia (left) and Alex (right), a Ukrainian couple who facilitated aspects of the adoption process. Their European counterparts returned to Ukraine after driving the Witbrod family out of the besieged country. Sarah says her last correspondence with the couple was a text from Alex that said he's on a train to Kiev, Ukraine to help protect his country.(Sarah Witbrod)

Copyright 2022 KOTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

