Fayette County Public Schools keeping mask mandate for now

Fayette County school leaders are keeping masks for students—for now.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
The school board met Wednesday night to address COVID protocols.

They decided to transfer the ability to drop the mandate to Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins, without a vote, when cases drop to a medium or low level.

For now, the mandate will stay in place and no other action was taken.

Fayette County is one of the last holdouts in keeping its mask mandate, with city and state buildings recently dropping mandates.

Superintendent Liggins said while nothing is changing right now, this will allow for a decisive change when it’s needed.

“We found ourselves to where it’s an ever-evolving situation and it’s just changing very swiftly, so we didn’t want to put our families in a situation, or our board in a situation where we’d have to call a meeting, convene a meeting of the majority of the board, and then have a vote taken,” Dr. Liggins said.

Liggins also said Fayette County’s Virtual Academy is being dissolved for elementary students because of an expiring waiver. It will continue for grades 6-12.

