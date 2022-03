LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT is the place to be for All Blue fans!

This Saturday, the Wildcats take on the Gators on WKYT. First, watch an All Blue Preview (watch above) at 11:30 a.m., followed by Alabama at LSU, and then it’s Kentucky and Florida at 2:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.