Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A touch cooler before a late April feel

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The north/south temperature split is here for today. I expect some really mild temperatures in southern Kentucky with cooler stuff in the north.

Not everyone sees the cooldown. Many folks across southern Kentucky will likely experience highs in the 50s and 60s. Those northern counties will hover in the 40s.

Another surge will come together on Friday. We’ll dig out of the split and see widespread temperatures in the 60s.

The weekend will include more warmth! It looks like we’ll see those highs reach the low to mid-70s. Rain returns for the weekend, but I think most of Saturday is dry and very warm. The soaking rains will show up on Sunday.

Take care of each other!

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast