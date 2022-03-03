Advertisement

Kentucky House passes bill to regulate medication abortions

The Kentucky House has voted to regulate the dispensing of abortion pills.
The Kentucky House has voted to regulate the dispensing of abortion pills.(WKYT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:10 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky House has voted to regulate the dispensing of abortion pills.

The bill would require women to be examined in person by a doctor before receiving the medication.

The measure won House passage Wednesday.

The proposal moves on to the Senate.

Republicans have supermajorities in both chambers.

The bill is part of a nationwide response from abortion-rights opponents to the increased use of pills rather than surgery to terminate early pregnancies. About half of abortions performed in Kentucky are the result of medication procedures.

Opponents call the measure an intrusion into women’s medical decisions.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Joseph Hellard was arrested two days after claiming his $250,000 prize, according to officials.
NKY man wins $250K on scratch-off, celebration ends in arrest
Kentucky State Police said they arrested 31-year-old Dustin Watkins Wednesday morning
KSP: Transylvania police officer arrested in rape investigation
Shannon Gilday, 23.
Search warrant gives new details in deadly home invasion case
FILE - Former Louisville Police officer Brett Hankison is questioned by his defense attorney...
Ex-officer cleared in shooting during Breonna Taylor raid
Police say a 12-year-old boy was killed in a shootout with police in Philadelphia.
Armed 12-year-old killed in police shootout in Pennsylvania

Latest News

Lockers
Ky. principal suspended over video of classroom fight
Shannon Gilday, 23.
Search warrant gives new details in deadly home invasion case
Last month, the Sheriff’s Office spent $10,000 on fuel and it’s only going to increase.
How Jessamine Co. Sheriff’s Office is handling surging gas prices
AppHarvest partnered with Madison Southern to give kids the opportunity to learn and develop...
AppHarvest opens new container farm at Madison Southern High School
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Beshear reports over 2K new cases, positivity rate down to 6.49%