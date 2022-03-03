One person seriously hurt in Lexington shooting
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday evening in Lexington.
Police said they were called about a shooting on Dundee Drive around 7:30 p.m. That’s off Nicholasville Road, right across from the mall.
They said they found a person with a gunshot wound who was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injures.
Police are still working to put together a suspect description.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.
