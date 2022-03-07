Ally Blake’s Forecast | Strong storms move through this morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Monday morning y’all! It is a wet and windy day in the Commonwealth as strong to severe storms push through. That’s why we are continuing this First Alert Weather Day.

This line will move through from sunrise to mid-afternoon. Central Kentucky sees the impacts earlier in the day before it pushes off to the east. The main threats include damaging winds, heavy rain, and flash flooding, and we can’t rule out the c chance for a brief spin-up tornado. Temps hold on to mild air early in the mid-60s. Eventually, as the cold front moves through temps will drop throughout the day into the 40s. The good news is around sunset things should be mostly cloudy. Can’t rule out a stray flurry chance late Monday into early Tuesday as temps tumble back to freezing. Early Tuesday we stay mostly cloudy ahead of another system. This could bring some showers into far eastern Kentucky late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Temps both days hold in the upper 40s. Thursday is likely the warmest and driest of the week with temps close to normal in the low to mid-50s. Friday rolls in our next system which is likely to give a chance to start off as rain and end as snow/mix. Temps drop back into the 30s into the weekend.

I hope you all have a great day, and stay weather prepared!

