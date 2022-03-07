Advertisement

Kentucky River Bridge in Estill County to close for repairs

(MGN)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:18 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky River Bridge is set to close for a second time to undergo repairs.

The closing, which is scheduled to start Wednesday, March 16, is to help repair and repaint the bridge carrying KY 52 and KY 89 in Estill County.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said in a release that the bridge will be closed to all traffic and there will be a detour through KY 499 with signs to point drivers in the right direction.

The release from KYTC also said drivers should expect the bridge to be closed until mid-July.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big B Liquor in Lexington damaged by car crash
Lexington liquor store damaged by car
A Lexington man will face charges after police say he assaulted an officer.
Lexington officer assaulted while helping person needing medical attention, police say
In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden listens during a secure video...
US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports
A Kentucky State Police trooper was shot Friday afternoon in Cynthiana.
KSP releases name of trooper shot in Harrison Co. in January
map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Winter Weather Ahead

Latest News

A typically busy parking garage in the heart of downtown Lexington was filled with police a...
Deputies hired to patrol downtown Lexington parking garage
The Jessamine County Courthouse lit up in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine.
Jessamine Co. stands with Ukraine through peace vigil
Kentucky State Police has released more details on a shooting involving a trooper that happened...
WATCH | KSP releases name of trooper shot in Harrison Co. in January
Rise Up Sports Media, an online platform focusing on girls and women in sports to give them...
Mt. Sterling woman creates new online space to shine a light on female Ky. athletes
Shannon Gilday, 23.
Report: Gilday fled to Florida after deadly home invasion