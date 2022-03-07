Advertisement

Police: Couple stabbed to death riding bikes home in Fla.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young decries the 'gruesome' slaying of a couple who were on a bike ride. (Source: WESH/CNN)
By WESH staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:38 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) - Police are investigating a double slaying.

A husband and wife went out for a bicycle ride and were attacked on their way back home early Sunday morning,

They were found on the side of the road stabbed to death and with their throats slashed, an attack Police Chief Jakari Young described as “vicious and gruesome.”

It happened in a residential area very close to where popular Bike Week events were taking place.

Investigators don’t think it was part of a robbery and don’t have any suspects.

Copyright 2022 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big B Liquor in Lexington damaged by car crash
Lexington liquor store damaged by car
A Lexington man will face charges after police say he assaulted an officer.
Lexington officer assaulted while helping person needing medical attention, police say
In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden listens during a secure video...
US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports
A Kentucky State Police trooper was shot Friday afternoon in Cynthiana.
KSP releases name of trooper shot in Harrison Co. in January
map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Winter Weather Ahead

Latest News

FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
MLB, union bargain past midnight to salvage 162-game season
Johana Suarez, 37, is charged with murder in the death of her boyfriend, 48-year-old Henry...
Woman allegedly ran over, killed boyfriend while driving 73 mph
In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, center, sits in the courtroom during a discussion...
Ghislaine Maxwell juror regrets not disclosing sex abuse
A typically busy parking garage in the heart of downtown Lexington was filled with police a...
Deputies hired to patrol downtown Lexington parking garage
The Jessamine County Courthouse lit up in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine.
Jessamine Co. stands with Ukraine through peace vigil