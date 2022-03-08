Advertisement

Central Ky. man from Russia gives perspective on war in Ukraine

Konstantin Serdyuk came to the United States in 1994 when he was five years old.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - By now, you’ve heard from a lot of local Ukrainians on the conflict overseas. On Tuesday, WKYT spoke with a man from Russia living in Jessamine County.

Konstantin Serdyuk believes the European Union’s goals, along with Ukrainian ambition, has led to this outbreak of war with Russia, which is Serdyuk’s native country.

He came to the United States in 1994 when he was five years old. Although Russian-born, he doesn’t side with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I do feel like Russia in itself is in the wrong position in this case,” Serdyuk said.

Serdyuk runs a construction company in Jessamine County. It’s a community with more than 200 families of Ukrainian decent. But he says being Russian doesn’t make him feel like an outcast among his Ukrainian neighbors.

“Me personally, I don’t feel any responsibility. I haven’t done anything to it and nobody in this community has made me feel that way,” Serdyuk said.

His focus is on doing what he can to help Ukrainian refugees. His wife, Lydia, is Ukrainian—but their household is not divided by war.

“We are united by our faith, our Christian faith,” Serdyuk said. “The same understandings. The same beliefs. So this just happens to concern us and the fact that we are Ukrainian and Russian.”

Whether it’s nationality or the threat of war, the Serdyuks put their faith first and pray for peace.

