Jessamine Co. hosting rally in solidarity with Ukraine

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - As heavy fighting continues in Ukraine, and the death toll rises, the Jessamine County community are coming together to show their support.

The county has a relatively large population of Ukrainian families, and government officials are holding a peace vigil Tuesday night to show they stand with them.

Last week, we saw hundreds of people gathered outside of the courthouse plaza in Lexington for a peace vigil put on by the city.

Now, those in Jessamine County expect to see just as large of a crowd Tuesday, as there are more than 200 families from Ukraine living there and even more supporters throughout the community.

County government officials are holding the Prayers for Peace Vigil at the courthouse. Residents have also given food and gifts to the Ukrainian Pentecostal Church.

The church itself has a very large congregation—we heard last week it’s close to 1,000 people.

The county Judge-Executive David West told us previously that the Ukrainian population there has contributed so much, and now the community wants to stand together and show support for them.

“Ukrainian people are hardworking, they are used to that. They bring that hard work ethic here and there are several businesses that are Ukrainian-owned and so they are making a contribution to the community here,” West said.

The Prayers for Peace Vigil starts at 7:00 p.m.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.