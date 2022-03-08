Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A cooler trend comes together

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will trend down compared to the weekend and the beginning of the week.

Most of us will see highs reach the 40s and 50s by later today. Basically, a return to normal for everyone. We were flying high for s few days and now we get back to normal.

A system will cruise in from our southern skies on Wednesday. It brings in some showers for most of the day. I don’t think that it is a washout. Just plenty of showers passing through Kentucky.

The end of the week has an extremely interesting look. We could be tracking some more wintry weather for our region. A shot of cold and snow come rolling our way. Plenty of time to evaluate what will happen next.

Take care of each other!

