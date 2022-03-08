Advertisement

KSP releases name of trooper shot in Harrison Co. in January

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:03 PM EST
HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police has released more details on a shooting involving a trooper that happened in January.

The shooting was on Jan. 28 around 4:15 p.m. in Cynthiana. KSP said Trooper Michael Sanguigni II was on patrol duty when he saw suspicious activity at an apartment complex near Delta Court. Sanguigni learned the involved vehicle’s owner, Leequan Taylor, had a suspended driver’s license.

Trooper Sanguigni conducted a traffic stop on that vehicle, and during the encounter Sanguigni saw drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

KSP says Trooper Sanguigni attempted to detain Taylor, who then showed a gun and fired it at Trooper Sanguigni. He was struck six times, resulting in serious but non-life threatening injuries.

KSP says Trooper Sanguigni used his agency-issued firearm to return fire. Taylor was not injured and fled the scene in his vehicle. He was later taken into custody in Lexington.

In accordance with KSP policies and procedures, Trooper Sanguigni was placed on administrative leave. He’s a two-year veteran of the agency and continues to recover from his injuries.

