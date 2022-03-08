Lexington officer assaulted while helping person needing medical attention, police say

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man will face charges after police say he assaulted an officer.

Police told us they were called to the area of of Man o’ War Place around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday to help an emergency crew. While officers were there, they were in the process of escorting a person needing medical attention to an ambulance.

Police said suddenly, that person turned around and struck an officer in the face with a closed fist, then ran off.

Police said they tracked down the man and took him into custody.

The man, who was taken to the hospital, will be charged with third degree assault and second degree fleeing and evading.

The officer who was punched had minor injuries and received medical treatment at the scene.

