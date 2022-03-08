Mayor Gorton, Gov. Beshear hold press conference in Lexington on eviction relief

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The city of Lexington is getting more money to assist people with eviction relief. On Tuesday Governor Andy Beshear presented Mayor Linda Gorton with an $11.7 million check.

“This city, all of its leaders, have been phenomenal partners in this battle against COVID,” Gov. Beshear said.

It’s the second $11.7 million the city has received from the state. Mayor Gorton said eviction relief funds have gone to low-income households.

“Eighty-eight percent of those who have received rental assistance have had incomes lower than 50 percent of our area’s median income,” Mayor Gorton said.

In October, the Community Action Council started operating the city’s housing stabilization program to prevent evictions. City officials say the council has hired about 30 workers full time to assist with processing applications.

Last year, landlords complained they were not getting eviction relief funds quickly enough to pay bills. City officials their method of processing applications has improved.

“We have gotten that for the large part under control. Thanks to the community action, thanks to the help of a fleet of city staff who hopped in and did a lot of things above and beyond,” said Charlie Lanter, the commissioner of Housing, Development, Advocacy, and Community Development.

City officials said they expect to get the money from the state soon.

The governor also announced the state would provide additional funds to Louisville to assist with eviction relief.

Governor Andy Beshear announces the city of Lexington will get an additional $11.7 million to assist people struggling to pay rent. pic.twitter.com/9fuMbqSJFw — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) March 8, 2022

