Advertisement

Mental health organization holds rally at Ky. State Capitol

Mental health organization holds rally at Ky. State Capitol
By Jim Stratman
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 1:09 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Mental health professionals took time to advocate at the Kentucky State Capitol on Tuesday.

Members of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) went to Frankfort for their 7th annual rally after COVID forced them to go virtual the past couple years.

Officials from NAMI shared the stage with lawmakers, celebrating the work that mental health professionals give on a daily basis and talking about what lawmakers can do to help them even more.

In a packed Capitol rotunda, lawmakers, officials from NAMI, organizations partners and even people who benefited from their work spoke about the impact that mental health professionals have on a daily basis.

Lawmakers were offered the chance to show support and give an overview of the emphasis placed on mental health in this legislative session.

Lawmakers highlighted a number of bills and resolutions, including House Bill 48, which would prevent anyone with severe mental illness from receiving the death penalty. House Bill 174 extends medical coverage for a year postpartum, and House Bill 44, which would approve mental health as a reason for an excused absence from school, and an effort to increase funding for mental health professionals in this year’s budget.

“Often times with economic distress comes emotional distress and sometimes it just helps to have a willing ear that will listen. You all are out there on the frontlines fighting this depression, this anxiety, this nervousness, this distress that we so often see in our modern world,” Senator Phillip Wheeler said.

Each of those lawmakers thanked the crowd for what they do and said their door is always open for any additional help they can give.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened in the 300 block of Chase Place around 5:30 Wednesday morning.
Coroner identifies Lexington murder victim; suspect now in custody
map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Snow and Cold On The Way
If you’ve seen a low-flying plane around the Madison County/Fayette County area, the Berea...
Berea Police Dept. gives explanation for low-flying plane seen in the area
Snow is possible at the end of the week and weekend
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Late-week system gains steam
On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Education said it has identified 100,000 borrowers...
About 100,000 borrowers eligible for student loan forgiveness program

Latest News

Rounds of snow
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
An updated snowfall forecast
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Closing in on a potential winter storm
FCPS nearing threshold to drop mask mandate
WATCH | FCPS nearing threshold to drop mask mandate
Lawmakers forward Senate version of Kentucky budget
WATCH | Lawmakers forward Senate version of Kentucky budget
Kentucky State Police is leading the investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Bullitt...
KSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Bullitt County; Shepherdsville K9 shot and killed