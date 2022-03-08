Advertisement

Owner of The Seafood Lady speaks out after weekend shooting

None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.
None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.(WAVE 3)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The owner of the The Seafood Lady said on Tuesday she’s still shaken up after four people were shot in her NuLu restaurant over the weekend.

On Sunday afternoon around 4:30 p.m., a car pulled up to the intersection of Hancock and Jefferson Street and fired several shots, hitting four people inside the restaurant. The four people shot are all expected to survive.

Windows at the restaurant are boarded up and broken glass continues to fall to the ground, forcing Nichelle Thurston to keep her doors closed.

The sound of falling glass brings back scary memories for Thurston.

“Each time that it shatters, it takes you back to that very moment when it was happening,” she said.

Thurston said she was outside when the shots rang out. She remembers hearing the gunshots, seeing the blood, then hearing the screams and cries as she ran inside to find her children.

“I just remember making sure everybody was safe and at one moment everyone ended up outside,” she said. “I was running in and they were running out.”

While she’s heartbroken that it happened in the first place, she is thankful everyone will be okay.

Now, Thurston is worried about the rest of the city and feels like there’s no safe space out there.

“With the violence being everywhere over Louisville now, I knew it would be here soon,” she said. “Unfortunately, I didn’t think it would be at my front door, but it is. Now I feel obligated to be a part of advocating and stopping the violence.”

Thurston said she won’t be scared away from her own restaurant. She plans to reopen on Friday.

“I can’t give up now,” she said. “It would be crazy for me to shut this down. I have so many employees, so many people that depend on this place.”

Thurston told WAVE News reporters she is confident the shooter will be caught because of the hefty surveillance in the NuLu area.

LMPD has not released a description of the shooter’s car, or how many people they are looking for.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big B Liquor in Lexington damaged by car crash
Lexington liquor store damaged by car
A Lexington man will face charges after police say he assaulted an officer.
Lexington officer assaulted while helping person needing medical attention, police say
In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden listens during a secure video...
US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports
A Kentucky State Police trooper was shot Friday afternoon in Cynthiana.
KSP releases name of trooper shot in Harrison Co. in January
map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Winter Weather Ahead

Latest News

A typically busy parking garage in the heart of downtown Lexington was filled with police a...
Deputies hired to patrol downtown Lexington parking garage
The Jessamine County Courthouse lit up in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine.
Jessamine Co. stands with Ukraine through peace vigil
Kentucky State Police has released more details on a shooting involving a trooper that happened...
WATCH | KSP releases name of trooper shot in Harrison Co. in January
Rise Up Sports Media, an online platform focusing on girls and women in sports to give them...
Mt. Sterling woman creates new online space to shine a light on female Ky. athletes
Shannon Gilday, 23.
Report: Gilday fled to Florida after deadly home invasion