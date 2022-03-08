Parks and Recreation asking for opinions about new Lexington park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new park is coming to Lexington.

Parks and Recreation will build the park in the Davis Bottom neighborhood.

It’ll be on the corner of Oliver Lewis Way and High Street. The park will include a playground, walking trail and green space.

Although renderings are out, Parks and Rec says they still want your opinion. You can click here to share your thoughts.

