No hazardous or explosive devices found at Williamsburg Independent School

(WDBJ)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:42 AM EST
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Williamsburg Police Department posted an update on a bomb threat at Williamsburg City School.

The updated post shared that the building was searched and no hazardous or explosives devices were found.

WPD officers posted that they will continue to investigate.

Tuesday morning a bomb threat was made at Williamsburg Independent School.

All students were evacuated.

Parents were asked to follow instructions on the city school’s ALL CALL system.

