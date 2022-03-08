Report: Gilday fled to Florida after deadly home invasion

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more details about Shannon Gilday’s movements after police say he shot and killed a lawyer in Madison County.

Our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader report Gilday fled to Florida after the death of Jordan Morgan.

The paper reports Gilday also made several trips to the home in the days leading up to the deadly home invasion.

Former state lawmaker Wesley Morgan owns the home.

Gilday is due in court tomorrow.

