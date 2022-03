LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky has made changes to its mask mandate.

Masks are now optional in common areas, including Gatton Student Center.

They’re also optional at concerts, theatrical performances and athletic venues.

Masks are still mandatory in some areas, like classrooms and private offices.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.