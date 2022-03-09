Advertisement

6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say

The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (Gray News) – Police in Oregon found a 6-month-old baby “virtually unresponsive” in a hotel room Monday night during a welfare check for the infant’s 28-year-old mother.

According to the Springfield Police Department, the baby had been strapped in a stroller car seat for four days after his mother died from an apparent heroin overdose.

The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment. Police say the infant suffered severe dehydration, malnourishment and severe diaper rash.

Hospital officials told police the baby’s condition has improved dramatically since being admitted and is ready to be released to the Oregon Department of Human Services.

Police credit the DHS caseworker who checked on the 28-year-old woman for saving the infant’s life.

The mother’s name has not yet been released.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An updated snowfall forecast
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Closing in on a potential winter storm
snow
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Winter Storm On The Way
This is the third year in a row the parade has been canceled. It was canceled the last two...
Lexington’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled for 3rd year in a row; festival rescheduled
The shooting happened in the 300 block of Chase Place around 5:30 Wednesday morning.
Coroner identifies Lexington murder victim; suspect now in custody

Latest News

President Joe Biden escalated the crackdown on Moscow, announcing the U.S. will ban Russian...
US, allies to revoke ‘most favored nation’ status for Russia
A Russian attack happened in Dnipro, Ukraine, a long way from the nearest Russian ground troops.
RAW: Dnipro, Ukraine, bombing aftermath
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a closeup view of fires in an...
Russian strikes hit western Ukraine as offensive widens
Parker said people asking for a hybrid or electric vehicle has gone up 30 or 40%.
Rising fuel costs have some drivers re-evaluating car choices
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott makes campaign stop in Wichita Falls, Texas. A Texas judge is hearing a...
Texas judge hears case on state’s transgender youth investigations