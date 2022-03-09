Advertisement

Berea Police Dept. gives explanation for low-flying plane seen in the area

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’ve seen a low-flying plane around the Madison County/Fayette County area, the Berea Police Department has an explanation.

Police said they’ve received many reports of the plane over the last 16 hours. They said it’s the Kentucky Air Force National Guard flying routine training missions.

“In partnership with our Madison County Emergency Management Agency, we were able to get in direct contact with the National Guard and they’ve advised they will give us a heads up of these training exercises in the future when able,” the police department said on Facebook.

Police said people can continue to report suspicious activity to their dispatch center at 859-624-4776.

