Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Snow and Cold On The Way
By Chris Bailey
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a major blast of winter on the way Friday and Saturday and this is likely to bring an impactful snow event to the region.

After a damp start to the day better weather blows in from west to east this afternoon and that sets the stage for a nice Thursday. I suggest you enjoy because this big blast of winter then sweeps in later Friday and carries us into the weekend.

Here’s my latest breakdown:

  • The prime time for winter weather is Friday evening through Saturday morning.
  • An arctic front shows up in western Kentucky Friday afternoon then sweeps eastward across the state through Friday night. At the same time, low pressure develops along this boundary and rolls northeastward.
  • Temps ahead of the front reach the 60s on Friday. Temps behind the front quickly fall below freezing and lows Friday night reach the upper teens to low 20s. Wow!
  • A little bit of light rain will develop ahead of the front, but much of the moisture looks to be behind the boundary into the cold air. That means snow will be the predominate precipitation type.
  • Snow accumulations are LIKELY across the entire region. A few inches to several inches show up. The determining factor will be the intensity and track of the low pressure.
  • Whatever snows we get will taper off from west to east early Saturday but some snow showers may linger into the afternoon across central and eastern Kentucky.
  • This is also a very windy system and this could very well take our wind chills into the single digits with a chance of a zero or below.
  • We are looking at a high impact travel event.

Temps being to climb early next week and we may hit 70 late next week.

