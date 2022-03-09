Clark County, Lincoln County punch tickets to Boys Sweet Sixteen
Lincoln County advances on a last-second buzzer beater
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Clark County Cardinals are heading to Rupp Arena after winning the boys 10th region final over Bracken County 80-45.
Jerone Morton led GRC with 21 points. Sam Parish added 17 points in the win.
Clark County advances to play Perry County Central on Wednesday, March 16 at 6 p.m. in the opening round of the Boys Sweet Sixteen.
In the 12th Region, Lincoln County punched its ticket to Rupp on a last-second shot by Colton Ralston to defeat Pulaski County 42-40.
The Patriots will advance to play Jeffersontown on Wednesday, March 16 at 11 a.m.
