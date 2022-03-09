Clark County, Lincoln County punch tickets to Boys Sweet Sixteen

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Clark County Cardinals are heading to Rupp Arena after winning the boys 10th region final over Bracken County 80-45.

Jerone Morton led GRC with 21 points. Sam Parish added 17 points in the win.

Clark County advances to play Perry County Central on Wednesday, March 16 at 6 p.m. in the opening round of the Boys Sweet Sixteen.

In the 12th Region, Lincoln County punched its ticket to Rupp on a last-second shot by Colton Ralston to defeat Pulaski County 42-40.

The Patriots will advance to play Jeffersontown on Wednesday, March 16 at 11 a.m.

