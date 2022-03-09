Advertisement

Deputies hired to patrol downtown Lexington parking garage

A parking garage that has been the scene of several acts of violence within the last nine months will have an increased law enforcement presence beginning...
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A parking garage that has been the scene of several acts of violence within the last nine months will have an increased law enforcement presence beginning Friday night.

LexPark, which operates the Victorian Square parking garage, has hired two Fayette County deputies to patrol the space. They will be there every Friday and Saturday night from midnight to 4 a.m.

“Generally speaking, downtown is safe and very friendly,” said Gary Means, the executive director of the Lexington-Fayette County Parking Authority. “But these incidents here recently have caused all of us, and all of the different downtown organizations...we all care so much about downtown, and we want people to feel safe and continue to come, so some quick decisions had to be made.”

Means stresses the isolation of these incidents, and the time of when they happen, do not have direct dangers to the community.

“These two really late night incidents were between 2 and 3 a.m., and it was people who knew people. So it wasn’t like we are having attacks downtown.”

Businesses close by are relieved to see some steps taken.

“I’ve had my downtown presence since the early 2000s, and back then Short Street was known as a dark shadowy corridor,” said Rachel Savane, owner of Savane Silver. “But we’ve come so far since that time, that it’s now the happening place nightlife corridor.”

“This block isn’t going to get any less bustling,” said Zach Monk, who works at the liquor store across the street from the garage. “We need a dedicated police presence to protect the people just trying to enjoy themselves here in downtown Lexington.”

LexPark is paying for the deputies by using funds collected from parking fees and violations.

Downtown Lexington Management is also paying for deputies to patrol the Tandy Park area.

